All Star Musicals will see seven celebrities aiming to impress as they perform an iconic musical number on the London Palladium stage.

The show was last seen in 2017 and was hosted by Freddie Flintoff. As previously announced, John Barrowman will be presenting the programme this time around.

Speaking about joining the panel of All Star Musicals, Clifton, who won the last series of Strictly with Stacey Dooley, said: “When I was asked if I would like to be part of All Star Musicals I was like, ‘Hell yeah,’ but to be asked to be part of the actual judging panel was another level.

“I am so excited to join the rest of the panellists and being honest, it will be nice to be on the other side of the desk for once.”

Clifton made his musical theatre debut in Dirty Dancing the Musical and is currently appearing in rock musical Rock of Ages.

All Star Musicals will feature performances from Barrowman and all of the panel – including Paige and Chenoweth who will duet together for the first time ever.