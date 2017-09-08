Sally Phillips, Sir Tony Robinson, Rebecca Front, Denise Lewis OBE, Nicky Campbell, Lucy Fallon and Michael Parr will train up with seasoned performers before debuting their song to a live audience who will decide at the end of the night who wowed them the most.

Their guide will be Tony and Oliver-award winning Crawford who was the original star of Phantom of the Opera and has a West End career spanning five decades, as well as playing the iconic Frank Spencer in Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em.

Freddie Flintoff may sound like a slightly random choice for presenter, but the former cricketer is in fact making his debut in Fat Friends the musical later this year.

All Star Musicals is set to air on ITV this Christmas.

Jazz hands at the ready...