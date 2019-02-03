All Star Musicals will once again follow seven celebrities as they prepare themselves to take to the London Palladium stage for a one-off performance of an iconic musical number.

Each celeb will be aiming to impress both the judging panel and the theatre audience, with the latter deciding at the end of the night which famous act deserves to win.

Along the way, the famous faces will receive training from choreographers and vocal coaches, and on the night will receive back up from a West End chorus line.

Viewers can also expect special performances from Barrowman, Paige and the other critics.

"I can’t wait to bring something fabulous to the TV screens, working with new friends and teaming up with some special old friends, this should be a great night of entertainment," said Barromwan. "Let’s make All Star Musicals fabulous."

Last seen on screens in December 2017, All Star Musicals saw the likes of Rebecca Front, Sir Tony Robinson, Sally Phillips and Denise Lewis take to the stage, with the show eventually won by Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon whose rendition of Don't Cry For Me Argentina wowed the audience.

ITV are promising us an "OMG" line-up of celebrities taking part this time around...