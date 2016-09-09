“I was told that there are some obstacles to overcome, and every time I tried to talk about a way around them, it was almost like there was another obstacle,” Barrowman told RadioTimes.com.

“And this is a personal thing for me, this is not anything that was discussed, but I find it really a little disheartening that a company like the BBC can’t just say ‘Put your egos aside, we’re gonna go forward with this.’

“I travel all over the world, and I see the popularity of Torchwood. But when it comes down that it’s not being done because of people’s egos, I find that really difficult.”

He concluded: “There’s a lot of politics involved, and the people that are close to it, I think would love to see it done, but there’s just certain egos in the path that are just standing in the way. That’s all I’ll say.”

Barrowman with series co-star Eve Myles in 2011's Torchwood: Miracle Day

However, despite the knockback Barrowman says that he hasn’t ruled out a return for Captain Jack Harkness and his team – even if it is ultimately a doomed mission.

“I never say never,” the actor told us.

“I think obstacles are things that you have to work through. And you know, if it is a never scenario, it doesn’t mean that I’m gonna stop trying, as will a lot of other people on my side.”

“My sister and I, we’ve been asked to write the new Torchwood, the comic book, because they’re trying to give us other things to do that we can do. We do the Big Finish audio plays and audio stories that come out. They all sell incredibly well worldwide.

“I just don’t understand then why someone very high up can’t say ‘This is gonna be done. I don’t care.’”

John Barrowman hosting the 2013 National Lottery Stars

For now, then, the status of Torchwood is under a big question mark – but at least its leading man won’t be left clicking his heels, with Barrowman currently starring in US superhero series Arrow and about to return to British TV screens for his sixth year presenting The National Lottery Stars (a yearly search for the UK's favourite lottery-funded good causes) to be aired next week.

“We try to make it a fun night, so it’s not so much of a critique or a critical type of evening,” Barrowman told RadioTimes.com. “With all the stories that are being told, with all the people that are being celebrated, everybody’s there for the same reason, and it’s just a massive celebration.

“The reason I come back every year is because I’m also amazed at how people come up with these ideas. I mean it’s just phenomenal. For instance, who would have thought that a bunch of people would get together on bikes and motorbikes to help deliver blood by themselves? That’s just an amazing thing to do.

He added: “If you want to see what great things the United Kingdom is doing on a human basis, where that lottery money is going, and to see what great people are living in your cities and neighbourhoods and the great things they’re doing, then tune in – because you will be truly inspired.”

John Barrowman presents The National Lottery Stars 2016 on Monday 12th September at 10.45pm on BBC1