John Barrowman is in talks to get Torchwood back on TV
There’s room for more than one Doctor Who spin-off in this town
Fear the tenacity of John Barrowman. The former Doctor Who and current Arrow star has already managed to resurrect Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood as a series of audio dramas and comic books, but now he’d clearly decided that isn’t enough – because he’s trying to get it back on TV too.
“I have a phone conversation on Monday to see how we can get it back on television,” Barrowman told the official San Diego Comic-con stream this weekend, adding that he thought they had a decent chance of making it happen.
“The fans know me well enough – I’m only going to say it if I mean it and believe it,” he said.
However, Barrowman did stress that if fans did want to see more Torchwood (last seen in 2011 miniseries Miracle Day) then they would have to show their support by buying the official tie-in comic he and his sister Carole have made, comparing it to a Kickstarter campaign that would help see the series stand alongside new spin-off Class at some point in the future.
“If you really believe in Torchwood, get the comic,” he said.
More like this
“Get this series going, it’s like a Kickstarter. If you buy the comic, you’ll show your support … we need Captain Jack back on the screens.”
Watch out then, Class – you may not be the only Doctor Who spin-off for much longer. If John Barrowman has anything to say about it, anyway…