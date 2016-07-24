“The fans know me well enough – I’m only going to say it if I mean it and believe it,” he said.

However, Barrowman did stress that if fans did want to see more Torchwood (last seen in 2011 miniseries Miracle Day) then they would have to show their support by buying the official tie-in comic he and his sister Carole have made, comparing it to a Kickstarter campaign that would help see the series stand alongside new spin-off Class at some point in the future.

“If you really believe in Torchwood, get the comic,” he said.

“Get this series going, it’s like a Kickstarter. If you buy the comic, you’ll show your support … we need Captain Jack back on the screens.”

Watch out then, Class – you may not be the only Doctor Who spin-off for much longer. If John Barrowman has anything to say about it, anyway…