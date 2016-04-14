Set in the same universe/timeline as the recent Torchwood audio adventures, Torchwood #1 will catch up with Captain Jack as he returns to Cardiff and meets up with old pal Gwen Cooper. He's hunting for some rather nasty technology that has, of course, been nabbed by less than savoury organisation, and he needs Gwen's help to find it.

Barrowman is very excited about the new venture - even if the announcement did catch him off guard.

The actor has been sharing some of the official art work for Torchwood #1 on his Twitter account and we have to say, we're impressed.

Torchwood #1 will be available in the UK and USA from July 6th.