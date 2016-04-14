Torchwood's adventures will continue in a new comic book series by John Barrowman
Jack's back this July, and he's bringing the gang with him
Just a few months ago John Barrowman was musing about how there should have been a LOT more Torchwood on our TV screens and we're sure at least 10,000 people will be delighted to hear that he's continuing the team's adventures in a series of new comic books.
Barrowman and his sister Carol will pen the tales for Titan comics, while Antonio Fuso and Pasquale Qualano will take care of the artwork.
Set in the same universe/timeline as the recent Torchwood audio adventures, Torchwood #1 will catch up with Captain Jack as he returns to Cardiff and meets up with old pal Gwen Cooper. He's hunting for some rather nasty technology that has, of course, been nabbed by less than savoury organisation, and he needs Gwen's help to find it.
Barrowman is very excited about the new venture - even if the announcement did catch him off guard.
The actor has been sharing some of the official art work for Torchwood #1 on his Twitter account and we have to say, we're impressed.
More like this
Torchwood #1 will be available in the UK and USA from July 6th.