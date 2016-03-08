The vote was triggered after star John Barrowman said in a video on his Facebook page that “there should have been more of this [Torchwood].”

Barrowman had settled in for a binge rewatch of his old show, a situation familiar to many fans.

“Torchwood was unlike anything else, and ended far too soon,” said Burke McKay from Tennessee . “It really needs to make a reappearance soon.”

However, a select few were happy with the current state of affairs. “I actually prefer the stuff Big Finish does with it now,” one fan commented. “Those stories are brilliant.”

Class, a Doctor Who spin-off following the pupils of Coal Hill School, is expected to start on BBC3 this Autumn. However, the result shows a groundswell of support for the original nu-Who spin-off, only surpassed by the 22,000 fans who would use a Tardis emojii if one were to become available.