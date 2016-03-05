Just like quite a few of us so.

But Barrowman also took the opportunity to express his thoughts on the show's relatively short four series run too.

"I'm sorry, I have to say this, but Russell T was just awesome and, I'm going to speak freely here but there should have been more of this", said Barrowman of the show, which ran for four series from 2006 to 2011.

More like this

"I'm sorry I didn't revisit this sooner" the actor admitted, "but anyway, I'm going to watch it and continue on being nostalgic."

Could that nostalgia – about necking pints with Eve Myles and traipsing around Cardiff with the team – spill over into a Torchwood reunion? Only space and time will tell.

Would you like to see Torchwood return to TV? Cast your vote below.