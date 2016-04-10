Captain Jack Harkness and Ianto Jones to reunite for new Torchwood adventure
John Barrowman and Gareth David-Lloyd will reprise their roles for a new audio adventure
Fans of Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood can rejoice with the news that fan-favourite couple Captain Jack and Ianto Jones (John Barrowman and Gareth David-Lloyd) are to be reunited for a brand-new adventure this summer, with Torchwood writer Joseph Lidster penning a new audio story for Big Finish.
Called Broken, the new drama will be part of Big Finish’s second run of Torchwood audio stories, and is set during the first series of the cult BBC3 hit – specifically after an episode called Cyberwoman, which revealed Ianto’s girlfriend Lisa had been partially converted into a cyborg.
Later in the series the pair began a romantic relationship, only for David-Lloyd’s character to be killed by alien invaders in 2009’s 5-part series Torchwood: Children of Earth.
You can read the full plot summary for Broken below:
Whenever Ianto Jones has a tough day at work, he has somewhere he can hide. And, for Ianto Jones, it's always a tough day at work.
His girlfriend is dead, his colleagues don't trust him, and his boss... his boss is something else. With no friends in the world, and his life in danger every day, is it any wonder that at night, Ianto Jones goes to the pub?
Ianto's local becomes somewhere where he feels safe. Safe from his demons, safe from his life, safe from Torchwood. Until one evening, Captain Jack Harkness walks into a bar....
“Joe Lidster came up with the idea,” producer James Goss said of the new story.
“He'd spotted that something interesting happens midway through Series 1 of Torchwood on television, and he really wanted to investigate it. I'm afraid to say I just went, 'Yes, yes yes. But John and Gareth together? Imagine how happy the fans will be!'
“Both the actors fell on the script, and director Scott Handcock's got some great performances out of it.”
The drama will be available for download in early July.