Later in the series the pair began a romantic relationship, only for David-Lloyd’s character to be killed by alien invaders in 2009’s 5-part series Torchwood: Children of Earth.

You can read the full plot summary for Broken below:

Whenever Ianto Jones has a tough day at work, he has somewhere he can hide. And, for Ianto Jones, it's always a tough day at work.

More like this

His girlfriend is dead, his colleagues don't trust him, and his boss... his boss is something else. With no friends in the world, and his life in danger every day, is it any wonder that at night, Ianto Jones goes to the pub?

Ianto's local becomes somewhere where he feels safe. Safe from his demons, safe from his life, safe from Torchwood. Until one evening, Captain Jack Harkness walks into a bar....

“Joe Lidster came up with the idea,” producer James Goss said of the new story.

“He'd spotted that something interesting happens midway through Series 1 of Torchwood on television, and he really wanted to investigate it. I'm afraid to say I just went, 'Yes, yes yes. But John and Gareth together? Imagine how happy the fans will be!'

“Both the actors fell on the script, and director Scott Handcock's got some great performances out of it.”

Advertisement

The drama will be available for download in early July.