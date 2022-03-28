Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) causes more trouble in the Square, interfering in Rocky Cotton's (Brian Conley) problems. Also, Young Will Mitchell (Freddie Phillips) faces teenage embarrassment, and Nancy (Maddy Hill) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) go from strength to strength.

Coming up in Walford, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) returns as the clan prepare for Tina's (Luisa Bradshaw-White) funeral, where she spots Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) as the familiar face who visited her at New Year. Naturally, Janine is undeterred and continues to cosy up to Mick (Danny Dyer).

Here is all the gossip for next week's EastEnders from 4th - 7th April 2022.

Tina's funeral arrives

EastEnders: Tina Carter's rainbow funeral car (BBC)

The Carters have been devastated since learning the harrowing news that Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) murdered Tina. As the day of her funeral dawns, the family prepare to say their goodbyes. At the crematorium, Shirley is emotional as she delivers her own personal eulogy to her beloved sister.

It's then Mick's turn to speak, but his emotions get the better of him, but when a newly-returned Linda doesn't make a move to comfort him, Janine takes her chance to step up again. Unfortunately, Linda's realisation that Janine is the woman who manipulated her into divorcing Mick makes a mockery of Tina's final farewell...

Linda is back

EastEnders: Linda Carter returns (BBC)

Linda's homecoming is quite the disaster, as she and Mick immediately begin bickering and daughter Nancy is barely speaking to her. She later storms out of Tina's funeral over Janine's presence, but ends up having a confrontation with Nancy. Linda continues to express her rage over Janine, drunkenly turning the whole day into a typically soapy circus.

Things only get worse when Shirley bans Linda from the wake, but pal Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) invites her back to her flat. Sharon advises Linda that she needs to tread carefully to battle Janine, but Linda ignores her and storms to the pub to tell Mick of Janine's part in their split. She also shares some harsh words with stepdaughter Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis). What's next for Linda as she turns on everyone around her, and how will she react to Mick's relationship with Janine?

Janine wins over Mick

EastEnders: Mick and Janine kiss (BBC)

Janine has gradually won the respect and affection of Mick since her return last year, with a clever mix of manipulation and sincerity. With Linda back and ready to expose Janine's lies, you'd expect Ms Butcher to be at her bad best, but she seems to be playing her cards carefully. She earns Shirley's begrudging gratitude for supporting Mick, although Shirl warns her not to cross the line.

Later, Mick kisses Janine and thanks her for being there for him, but he stops things in their tracks as he explains that he wants to wait for his divorce to come through before pursuing their relationship. Sonia is stunned when Janine reveals she and Mick are almost an item, telling her that Mick and Linda are soul mates. But she is thrilled when Mick changes his mind about waiting and kisses Janine in public. Will the unlikely match last? Our guess is no, given that Danny Dyer is set to exit...

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jean meddles

EastEnders: Jean Slater meddles (BBC)

Jean's behaviour is still a cause for concern for daughter Stacey, who is sure her mum is having a bipolar relapse. Jean's latest antics involve stepping in to help Rocky reunite with Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), as she ignores beau Harvey's pleas to leave thing alone.

Jean punctures Kathy's tyre so she has no choice but to ask Rocky for a lift to Tina's funeral, but when Kathy arrives at the car lot the pair realise they have been locked inside thanks to Jean. Although Rocky and Kathy begin to bond again, she is later left with the impression that Rocky planned their predicament. Rocky informs a worried Stacey of her mum's actions, before telling Harvey. Can Harvey really continue to ignore Jean's spiralling behaviour?

Read more

Will is mortified

EastEnders: Martin and Jada look concerned (BBC)

Following Jada's failed party, young Will remains smitten with Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith). Unfortunately, he has been thwarted by mum Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) who isn't impressed by Jada's influence so far.

Will is embarrassed when dad Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) when he calls out an invitation to Jada and Martin Fowler (James Bye), suggesting they pop over to watch a film. Jada says no, which leaves Will feeling even more deflated. Honey is soon trying once again to dissuade her son from liking Jada. Can he move on from this crush, or is Honey fighting a losing battle?

Nancy's proposition for Zack

EastEnders: Zack and Nancy (BBC)

With so much going on throughout the week, Nancy tells boyfriend Zack to back off when he attempts to help with the family feuds. She also isn't happy when he fails to tell her that Linda stayed at Sharon's flat. But little does Nancy know that Zack has skipped his cooking competition to be there for her during Tina's funeral and the subsequent drama.

Advertisement

When Nancy finds out about Zack's sacrifice, she decides to put things right and comes up with a big proposition for him. What will Nancy's offer be?