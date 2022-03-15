As Mick breaks down over the horrific murder of beloved relative Tina (Luisa Bradshaw-White), he questions whether he could have saved her from evil Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) who was recently arrested in the soap .

While Mick has been trying to support his heartbroken mother Shirley (Linda Henry), her haunting description of how she imagined Tina's final moments to be left Mick broken.

Mick will later turn to Janine, who he feels is the only person he can open up to right now.

As these images reveal, Janine will find Mick in a vulnerable state and embrace him as he breaks down. While we can't reveal everything that happens in the latest episode of EastEnders, we do know that Janine isn't the only character keen to help the Carters.

Nancy's boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) hits upon an idea to ease Shirley's pain, and seeks help from Callum Highway (Tony Clay).

Although he is reluctant to break any rules, cop Callum seemingly obliges in the end, and Zack is soon returning to the Vic to tell the clan what he has found out.

But what does he know, and how does it affect Mick?

Of course, we can't say any more than that, but later in the week Janine steps up once again, offering to take Mick away from Albert Square in a bid to help him clear his head as he reflects on recent events.

Has his traumatic time put paid to her scheming for good - at least where the Carters are concerned? Even if it has, surely Mick will find out about her manipulative ways soon enough.It's clear that Janine harbours genuine feelings for Mick, so can she be the strength that he needs? Let's not forget that in her previous determination to win his affections, Janine secretly persuaded Mick's estranged wife Linda (Kellie Bright) to turn back to alcohol and end their marriage.

But in the short-term, it seems Janine may, shockingly, be a good influence on Mick as she helps him through the aftermath of Gray's reign on terror.

EastEnders continues tomorrow at 7:30pm.

