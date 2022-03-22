But the surrogate mother faces a dilemma over the baby she is carrying for Stuart (Ricky Champ) and Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) when she learns about recent events.

After some time away from Walford, Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) is back on our screens in next week's EastEnders .

Viewers will recall that a conflicted Bernie fled to stay with brother Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) last October, after becoming overwhelmed due to suspicions over recovering addict Rainie. When she returns, Bernie is heavily pregnant and heads to the Highways' flat to discuss their arrangement.

Speaking to Digital Spy, star Clair Norris explains: "When [Bernie] first comes back, she's overdue, she is fed up, she has been pregnant for way too long and she is ready for it to come out now.

"But ultimately, it's always been about doing what's right for the baby and what is right for the baby is to be with a loving family. She knows Rainie and Stuart can be that and they are that.

"She makes it very clear that she's not attached to the baby and it's all okay, she is giving the baby to them – there's no drama and there's no fuss. But obviously it's Walford so there is drama and there is fuss!"

The drama in this case is the revelation of Stuart's breast cancer diagnosis, which has been kept from Bernie until now.

Before the trio can talk further, though, Bernie goes into labour and Rainie lies that her husband is beating the cancer. Then it's all systems go as they race to the hospital.

EastEnders' Bernie returns in dramatic scenes (BBC)

It's not until after the birth that Rainie decides she can't let Bernie hand over the baby without having the full facts. She admits to Bernie that Stuart has been refusing treatment for his illness, instead opting for holistic remedies while dangerously leaving his cancer to progress.

Talking through her character's mindset after this latest news, the actress adds: "She's just given birth and she's knackered and it's another bombshell. She doesn't know what to do now, and everything she thought was going to happen in this moment, hasn't happened.

"Now she has this baby that she never thought she was going to have to have. She doesn't want to get attached to the baby though and she doesn't know what to do. The more time she spends with the baby, the more chance she has to get attached.

"But if Stuart doesn't have treatment, he isn't going to be around and Rainie is going to be a single parent – is she going to be able to cope with that? Again, it's about what the best thing is for the baby. She wants to make it right and she wants the baby to have a family."

So what will Bernie decide to do now she is aware of everything that's been going on? Will she keep her promise to give Stuart and Rainie the newborn baby to raise as their own, or go back on the deal? And will Stuart get the wake-up call he so badly needs?

Tune in next week to find out!

