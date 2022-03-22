Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) hears news of mum Sheree and makes plans, but what does it mean for his future? Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) has made a monumental decision about son Jordan, but soon receives news from estranged husband and evil killer Gray Atkins (the recently departed Toby-Alexander Smith). Kim, meanwhile, is having a happier time as daughter Pearl gets a scholarship interview - but then she makes a discovery...

Coming up in Walford, A heavily pregnant Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) returns, while prospective parents Rainie (Tanya Franks) and Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) are struggling over conflicting views on treating Stuart's cancer. Meanwhile, Vi Highway (Gwen Taylor) is also back during a dramatic week for her clan.

Here are all the latest spoilers for EastEnders from 28th - 31st March 2022.

Stuart's actions worry his loved ones

EastEnders: Stuart worries Rainie

Stuart continues to refuse hospital intervention, instead relying on supplements to cure his breast cancer. Nothing wife Rainie or brother Callum (Tony Clay) can say will convince him, and this week he dodges another appointment and meets Warren, who sells him more expensive tablets.

Callum pleads with his big brother to see sense, but Stuart is adamant he knows what he is doing. While Rainie asks Karen for news of Bernie, she later learns that her husband's cancer has grown, and treatment is needed as soon as possible. But even this revelation doesn't change Stuart's stance. As his nan Vi returns amid all the chaos, can she give him the wake up call he needs before it's too late?

Bernie is back - and gives birth!

EastEnders: Bernie returns

After months away, surrogate mother Bernie returns to the Square ahead of the birth of baby Highway. But she has no idea that Stuart is battling cancer and Rainie is despairing over his refusal to get proper treatment. Bernie assures Rainie that she still intends to give the couple the baby, but she wants the rest of her payment as soon as she has given birth.

Bernie later finds out about Stuart's illness, but as she confronts him she goes into labour. Rainie insists that Stuart's prognosis is looking good, and as their little boy arrives Bernie agrees to hand him over. But when the two women are alone, Rainie admits that Stuart is refusing treatment. Will Bernie change her mind and keep the baby?

Trauma for the Mack and Mia

EasrEnders: Gray haunts Mack and MiaSince young Mack and Mia Atkins discovered that dad Gray is a murderer who killed their mum Chantelle, they have been left understandably traumatised. In upcoming episodes the pair lock themselves inside the house to avoid going to school. Grandad Mitch attempts to persuade them to open the door, but when he hears that Bernie's waters have broken he turns to Chelsea for help while he searches for Karen.

Still coping with the fallout of Gray's violent reign herself, Chelsea is reluctant to get involved, but she does her best to support Mack and Mia. Will the children open up to her, and can they ever begin to heal from everything that has happened?

Chelsea struggles over Gray

EastEnders: Chelsea struggles

In the aftermath of Gray's arrest, Chelsea decided to give baby Jordan up for adoption. Her mum Denise has been trying to convince her not to go through with it, but at the start of the week the young woman is determined as ever. She attends an appointment with a social worker, and when Denise opens up about her experience with young son Raymond, this only strengthens Chelsea's resolve.

When she opens a letter regarding Gray, Chelsea is left worried. What does the letter say, and can she really say goodbye to Jordan forever thanks to recent harrowing events? Could something or someone cause her to backtrack?

Isaac exits?

EastEnders: Isaac contemplates leaving

Settled in a family unit with girlfriend Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) and her daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown), teacher Isaac has some decision to make when he hears that mum Sheree has suffered a heart attack in Trinidad. She wants her son to travel there to look after her, but Kim warns Isaac that the manipulative woman has form for lying.

Isaac is left further conflicted when Kim lets slip the new to Lola, who he hasn't yet told about his trip. Lola is angry that he kept quiet, but later tells her partner she is concerned that if he leaves, he won't be back. Isaac promises that he will, but will he be able to keep that promise? News recently broke that actor Basaula's exit is on the way, so could this be the last we see of Isaac?

Kim receives troubling news

EastEnders: Kim gets bad news

Having enlisted the help of Howie (Delroy Atkinson) to film daughter Pearl's scholarship bid, Kim is overjoyed when she learns Pearl has got an interview, meaning her video ideas worked their magic.

But when she finds out that Howie altered the footage to reflect Pearl's talents rather than Kim's over the top theatrics, Kim is furious. Will kindly Howie be banished from her life? And could his gesture actually work wonders for Pearl, or is Kim right in thinking that he has blown their chances to stay at her prestigious school?

