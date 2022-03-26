Tommy has been suffering for weeks at the hands of vicious schoolmate Sid, while mum Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) remained oblivious to the extent of his torment. Last week, Tommy's cousin Lily (Lillia Turner) was worried to find he was still keeping a knife with him for protection.

Young Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) faces the consequences of his shocking actions on EastEnders this week, after the knife he had stashed in his bag led to an accident with one of his bullies.

While Tommy tried to avoid going to school, he later revealed the knife to the other kids in the hopes of being left alone - but was attacked by Sid when he tried to leave. To shield himself from the blows, Tommy held up his bag in defence, but the knife punctured his bully from it's hiding place. Tommy returned home but was too scared to tell Kat was happened.

In Monday's (28th March) episode, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) arrives at the Slaters to inform Kat and Stacey that Sid has accused Tommy of stabbing him. Trying to help him, Lily gives Tommy an alibi but Stacey isn't convinced by her daughter's tall tale.

Kat eventually discovers the knife and confronts her son, who admits what happened. Tommy is terrified when Kat responds by calling Jack with the truth, wanting to do the right thing. Tommy is soon interviewed by the police with Kat by his side, where he explains he never meant to stab Sid.

It remains to be seen how the police choose to deal with Tommy, or whether his bullying ordeal will come to an end after his actions.He is later suspended from school and while Kat blames fiancé Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) for his hardman influence on Tommy, she later breaks down on a visit to the prison, where Phil tries to be supportive.

EastEnders airs these scenes from Monday.

