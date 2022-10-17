The week began with Nish trying to make his presence felt in Walford, following his release from prison after serving a 20 year sentence. Nish has been keen to see wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal) , but she is currently unaware that he has returned to the family.

EastEnders has revealed a first look at the aftermath of Nish Panesar's (Navin Chowdhry) collapse with two new images.

Meanwhile, son Kheerat (Jaz Deol) is wary of reconnecting with his father, following a heart to heart with Suki which saw her finally open up over Nish's controlling behaviour throughout their marriage. Suki also explained that, despite the story that Nish killed a man to protect his family, the truth is that he murdered an innocent man out of jealousy and spite.

Vinny calls an ambulance for dad Nish in EastEnders. BBC

Kheerat sent his mum away on her business trip to Mumbai so he could deal with things himself, but he has so far avoided confronting his father. Tonight, Kheerat walked in on Nish throwing his weight around at the call centre, where staff member Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) was trying to clock off for the day.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Kheerat allowed Bernie to leave, before making it very clear that he didn't trust Nish. But as his father made judgements over his relationship with single mum Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Kheerat struggled to keep his anger at bay. Nish goaded him to speak up, but Kheerat replied that he didn't have anything else to say just yet.

As Kheerat left, it became apparent that Nish, who had been stabbed ahead of leaving jail, was suffering from the injury. Alone in the office, Nish staggered before collapsing to the floor in pain.

In the aftermath, son Vinny (Shiv Jalota), finds him and quickly calls for help. Will Nish be okay? It would certainly be one of the most short-lived soap stints for any character if he isn't, and we're still waiting to see Nish exposed for who he really is.

More like this

Keep watching EastEnders as it returns at 7:30pm on BBC One tomorrow.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.