In recent weeks, Lola suffered a terrifying seizure , and a scan in hospital revealed a tumour, devastating her and boyfriend Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) just as they were looking ahead to a happy future together.

Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) will insist on retaining some normality in upcoming EastEnders scenes following her brain tumour diagnosis .

The couple were told that there were no guarantees in treating the cancer, but Lola aimed to stay positive, determined to fight her illness and be around for daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) for years to come.

Sadly, Lola's surgery to remove the tumour was unsuccessful, and as she and her loved ones struggled to come to terms with her prognosis, Lola began to acknowledge that she could die.

As Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) rally round to support Lola, Jay and Lexi next week, she is touched by their support.

Later in the week, Lola is discharged from hospital. But, telling Jay that she doesn't want to be wrapped in cotton wool because of what she's going through, she insists that they go out for lunch. But how long can the young mother carry on like this?

Viewers have already seen Jay buckling under the weight of the harrowing situation, and we already know that this story will end with Lola passing away. So there's no happy ever after in sight for Lola and Jay, however much we wish there could be.

As her condition take its toll, how will Lola deal with her symptoms as she battles on?

EastEnders airs these scenes from Monday 7th November.

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting the above websites.

