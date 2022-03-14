Narrated by the BAFTA-winning broadcaster, Dynasties II looks at another four animals – the elephant, cheetah, puma and hyena – taking viewers from Mount Kilimanjaro to the Zambezi River in its four films.

Sir David Attenborough is returning to our screens with the second season of Dynasties – his nature documentary following four families of wild animals as they try to survive with the odds stacked against them.

Mike Gunton, who is an executive producer on the docuseries, said about the films: "Being able to tell these stories is a wildlife film-makers dream - and just like in season 1, they are going to be a gripping rollercoaster ride."

Here's everything we know so far about Dynasties II.

Dynasties II release date

Dynasties season 2 begins airing on Sunday 20th March at 8pm on BBC One.

The series will consist of four hour-long episodes, all of which will be airing on BBC One.

What is Dynasties II about?

The upcoming season of Dynasties will look at a new line-up of animals across four films: elephant, cheetah, puma and hyena.

"Like the first series, each episode will delve deep into the lives of individual groups, filming in a single, iconic location, focusing on a protagonist leader and following them on their daunting quest to keep their family safe and establish their genetic line, or dynasty," BBC One teases.

Dynasties II will follow the leaders of each group – Angelina the matriarch elephant, she-cheetah Kali, Rupestre the puma and hyena clan-leader Suma – as they are confronted by a rapidly-changing world with dwindling resources and relentless competition.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Science and Natural History, said: "Dynasties II will be a gripping look at the lives of four remarkable wild animals as they struggle to build a family against the odds. With characters you fall in love with, and genuine life-and-death stakes, this will be a series every bit as thrilling as the greatest drama."

Who narrates Dynasties II?

Much like its first season, Dynasties II will be narrated by Sir David Attenborough. The 95-year-old broadcaster and natural historian is best known for presenting Our Planet, Blue Planet, Planet Earth and the Life collection – a series of documentaries beginning in 1979 and ending in 2008.

Attenborough presented the first season of Dynasties, airing in 2018, which followed families of chimpanzees, emperor penguins, lions, painted wolves, Bengal tigers and meerkats.

Is there a Dynasties II trailer?

The BBC has not yet released a trailer for Dynasties II but watch this space – we'll be updating this page as and when a new clip arrives.

Dynasties begins airing on Sunday 20th March at 8pm on BBC One. To find out what’s on TV tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our Documentaries hub for all the latest news.