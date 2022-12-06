The show will follow comedians and friends Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse as they travel to Norway, on the hunt to find a variety of species of fish, including cod, halibut and pollock.

Fresh off the back of the fifth season, fans will be delighted to hear that Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing is back for a festive special.

“The ultimate prize is an attempt to catch the hard-fighting coalfish, nicknamed cold water cheetahs in the tough waters of the legendary maelstrom,” a teaser for the episode says.

Sadly, their trusty terrier Ted is unable to join the pair on their adventure, but Paul certainly makes sure he is there in spirit - plus the pals are joined by a very special guest, who is yet to be announced.

Here’s everything we know about the special episode, including what time it starts and what you can expect.

When is Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing 2022 on?

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing 2022 will air on BBC Two on Wednesday 14th December at 8pm.

It's an hour-long episode, so get a cuppa and sit back for an evening of pure fishing joy!

Where is Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing 2022 filmed?

The show will see Bob and Paul jet to the Lofoten Islands in the Arctic Circle, which are 1,000 miles north of Norway’s capital, Oslo.

A preview for the episode shares: “Neither Paul or Bob have visited Norway before and it’s an angler’s paradise. Paul is like a kid at Christmas, excited at the possibilities of catching species of fish he’s never fished before.

“Along the way Bob surprises Paul with some unique accommodation in the most remote locations they’ve ever experienced – complete with all the trappings you’d expect of a Christmas trip.

"Bob searches out the most interesting culinary delights from Christmas porridge to traditional Christmas cookies and they meet with locals as well as a very special guest from their past.”

