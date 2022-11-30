The series follows Andy (Crook) and Lance (Jones), members of the Danebury Metal Detecting Club, as they search for historic discoveries across their hometown in north Essex.

Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones are reuniting for a feature-length episode of their acclaimed sitcom Detectorists, which is headed to BBC Two during the festive season.

Fans bid an emotional farewell to the series back in 2017, but it will see a brief resurgence this Christmas as a one-off 75-minute special episode airs on BBC Two.

Here's everything you need to know about the Detectorists 2022 special.

The BBC is yet to announce its festive schedule in full, but RadioTimes.com understands that the Detectorists 2022 special will air sometime between Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

Fans shouldn't expect any further episodes to follow, as the special has been billed as a one-off event.

Detectorists Christmas special 2022 cast

Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones reprise their lead roles of Andy and Lance, two of Danebury's most fanatical metal detectorists, for the feature-length episode.

Their performances were celebrated during the show's initial run, with Jones securing two BAFTA nominations for Best Comedy Performance, winning in 2018 for his work on season 3.

Crook also serves as writer and director.

Rachael Stirling is also confirmed to be returning for the new episode in the role of Becky, local primary school teacher and wife to Andy.

Writing in the Radio Times magazine, Crook described the Detectorists Christmas special as a "happy shoot", but the recent loss of Stirling's mother Dame Diana Rigg – who also played her mum on the show – was strongly felt.

"She was a joy to work with on the second and third series, a brilliant actor and utterly hilarious between takes," he said of Dame Diana. "We all missed her, but I know it was particularly poignant and sad for Rachael to be back where we had such a laugh only a few years ago."

What is the Detectorists Christmas special 2022 about?

Lance (Toby Jones) and Andy (Mackenzie Crook) in Detectorists season 3. Channel X/Chris Harris/BBC

The Detectorists Christmas special takes us back to Danebury at a time when the local metal detecting club is facing a threat to its very existence.

The group is in dire need of funding to keep hold of their meeting place, the town's scout hall, with a lucky break seemingly coming when Lance gets permission to search a ten-acre plot of land.

However, a shocking break in protocol only sends the situation spiralling farther out of control, with a growing risk that Lance and Andy's friendship could go down with their beloved club.

Crook teased a big surprise in Radio Times: "I told Toby Jones the idea over lunch. I’d rehearsed the telling of the story so as to not reveal an important plot twist too early. When it came to that part, Toby literally gasped and I knew I had him on board."

Get speculating now!

Is there a Detectorists Christmas special trailer?

Not just yet, but new footage is likely to arrive in the coming weeks.

Detectorists returns to BBC Two this Christmas. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

