Today, the BBC has released a cute trailer showing what we can expect from the Christmas treat.

The Smeds and the Smoos is the latest Julia Donaldson story to be adapted by Magic Light Pictures for the BBC - and it looks set to be a special one.

You can watch the trailer here:

You may have already recognised some of the voices from the star-studded cast which is led by Adjoa Andoh as Grandmother Smoo and Bill Bailey as Grandfather Smed.

Meera Syal stars as Aunt Smed and Rob Brydon (who is returning for his 10th Magic Light Pictures production) is Uncle Smoo.

Ashna Rabheru and Daniel Ezra play the star-crossed lovers Janet and Bill respectively.

The very special animation is narrated by double Oscar nominee, Sally Hawkins.

Donaldson's tale from 2019 tells the story of Janet and Bill who meet in the Wurpular Wood and fall in love.

But there's one big problem - their families hate each other and cannot accept the match after generations of division.

The pair run away and it's up to the families to unite for their sake of their loved ones.

Can they find the young Smoo and the young Smed? And can they put their differences aside?

The Smeds and the Smoos will air over Christmas. For more news, interviews and features, visit our Entertainment hub, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

