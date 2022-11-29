The tour is overseen by the series' producers at Neal Street Productions, and takes guests on a journey exploring the historic Chatham Dockyard in Kent, which has been used for filming a number of the show's most iconic scenes.

For a limited time only, fans of hit BBC drama Call the Midwife can get a discount on tickets for a locations tour for the show, exclusively from RadioTimes.com .

The tour will be led by attendees' very own costumed midwife, who will take fans on a walk along the roads, passing slums and warehouses which make up the backdrop to the show. The tour will also see fans getting to peak behind-the-scenes, with the Chatham Dockyard also housing some of the show's previous props, sets and costumes.

To take advantage of this exclusive RadioTimes.com deal and get 25 per cent off the ticket price, simply visit this link and enter the code 25BLACKFRIDAYRT at the checkout. Fans need to be quick, as this deal expires at midnight on Tuesday 29th November 2022. You can find out more details about our exclusive Black Friday deal here.

Nurse Trixie Franklin (Helen George), Collette Corrigan (Francesca Fullilove), Nurse Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack) and Nurse Lucille Anderson (Leonie Elliott) in Call the Midwife Christmas special 2022. BBC / Neal Street Productions

Call The Midwife is set to return to BBC One this festive season for the show's annual Christmas special, which will reportedly see two much-loved characters leave Nonnatus House behind.

The series will then return for its twelfth season in 2023, with the show's creator Heidi Thomas previously teasing that the new episodes will feature some "very strong stories".

She said: "Again, we’re looking at some very strong stories about the way society was changing at that time. And that can be as simple as ventouse delivery coming in as a sort of improvement or alternative to forceps, certainly.

"But also in the very first episode of the new series which will probably come out in January if it follows the usual pattern, I realised the timing of that episode coincided exactly with Enoch Powell’s Rivers of Blood speech which made a huge difference, and not a very positive difference, to race relations in Great Britain.

"It was a big turning point I think for our society and the way we spoke of and behaved towards people who had come here from other countries, so that was something we felt we had to tackle."

