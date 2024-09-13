"Patrick Marber, who wrote it, told me it was a very good part," McKellen said of his first involvement. "He said it was the best part he'd ever written. So I was inclined to want to agree with him.

"And when I started going through it I got so caught up with the plot, which seemed to me a tidge unlikely, a bit melodramatic, but it's set in the melodramatic decade, the 1930s, people behaved in an extreme manner in politics and everywhere else."

He added: "And then I began to see a way into why he behaves as he does. Being a gay man, he's been abused by the laws of the land, and when he needs to take revenge on somebody, he turns into a bully himself. It's a highly realised characterisation [and] great fun to play!"

Ian McKellen and Gemma Arterton in The Critic. Sean Gleason / Greenwich Entertainment

The supporting cast for the film also includes a number of big names, with meaty roles for the likes of Gemma Arterton, Lesley Manville and Mark Strong, the latter of whom was delighted to act opposite McKellen more than three decades on from a previous collaboration.

"He's a legend," said Strong – who plays a newspaper owner who takes issue with McKellen's character's extremely harsh reviewing style in the film.

"I'd worked with him before in a play, when he did Richard III at the National Theatre in 1990, so 30 years ago. So it was easy... this business is such that it doesn't matter how long has gone by since you last worked with somebody, when you see them again you're family."

He added: "But acting with him... he is so mercurial. You can be looking at him one minute, his face is doing a certain thing, you look away for a second, come back and he's almost a different person. He's really... inspirational, is the word."

The Critic is now showing in UK cinemas.

