The competition, hosted by Dyer and Strictly's Ellie Taylor, sees contestants take on a series of general knowledge rounds in the hopes of winning the show's jackpot prize, however if they don't know the answer, they're allowed to cheat.

Danny Dyer may have left EastEnders but he was never going to be off our screens for long – and now he's back in Netflix's brand new quiz show Cheat .

With up to £50,000 up for grabs, there's everything to play for but how does Cheat work? Here's everything you need to know about the brand new Netflix show.

Cheat rules explained

Ellie Taylor and Danny Dyer on Cheat. Netflix

Netflix's brand new quiz show sees four contestants take on general knowledge questions in an attempt to win up to £50,000 – however, they're encouraged to cheat their way to the fortune.

"In a binge-worthy battle of brains, wit… and barefaced lying, four brave players have their knowledge put to the ultimate test as they bluff and blag across three rounds to avoid elimination and build a potential jackpot of over £50,000," Netflix teases.

While contestants can either use their brains or their blagging skills to avoid elimination to get through three rounds without being elimination, if they do choose to cheat, they can't get caught.

In every round, the players will be building up the prize pot with correct answers, with up to £50,000 up for grabs.

Speaking ahead of the show's debut, Danny Dyer teased that fans can expect "enormous wins, loads of slippery people cheating and banter with the one and only, Ellie Taylor".

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Cheat arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 1st March. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.