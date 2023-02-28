Co-hosted by Strictly's Ellie Taylor, the 12-part show sees contestants take on quiz questions in the hope of winning up to £50,000, however they "can literally cheat their way to a fortune... as long as they don't get caught!"

Danny Dyer is returning our screens to host Netflix 's brand new quiz show Cheat – and if you couldn't already tell by the title, you don't need to stick to the rules if you want to win the prize pot.

While Netflix hasn't given away a huge amount about the show's gameplay, we do know that Danny Dyer whips out his worst puns throughout the show, judging by the quiz's teaser clip.

Here's everything we know so far about the brand new Netflix competition.

Netflix's latest quiz show Cheat – or CH£AT – arrives on Wednesday 1st March.

All 12 episodes will arrive on the platform throughout March, with the first four dropping this week, another four next week (presumably on March 8th) and the final four on Wednesday March 15th, according to The Sun.

Each instalment will see Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor putting four contestants to the test.

What is Cheat?

Hosted by actor Danny Dyer and comedian Ellie Taylor, Netflix's Cheat is a new quiz show which encourages contestants to con their way to a jackpot prize.

Each episode sees four players put their knowledge to the test, building up the prize pot to £50,000 and avoiding elimination. "But there's one crucial twist in this brand-new quiz show... if you don't know the answer... it pays to cheat!" Netflix teases.

Filmed in front of a studio audience, the quiz rewards "both brains and blaggers" – however, those cheating their way to the top must make sure they don't get caught.

Cheat presenters

The new Netflix quiz show is hosted by EastEnders star Danny Dyer and Strictly Come Dancing's Ellie Taylor.

Danny Dyer is best known for his roles in Human Traffic, The Football Factory, Mean Machine and EastEnders, while he's previously hosted The Wall and Danny Dyer's Right Royal Family.

On joining the show, Dyer said: "This is a great new series and there’s no quiz show better suited for me; expect enormous wins, loads of slippery people cheating and banter with the one and only, Ellie Taylor."

Ellie Taylor is a comedian and actress who has appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats, Sweat the Small Stuff, Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, The Mash Report and Pointless Celebrities. She has also appeared in Ted Lasso and Plebs, and has hosted The Great Pottery Throw Down and You Won't Believe This.

She added that she was exited to join the Netflix family, saying: "Cheat has all the elements I want in a quiz show; great questions, unashamed cheating and Danny Dyer calling me 'Treacle' at least once per episode. I can't wait to get started!"

Cheat trailer

While Netflix is yet to release a trailer on YouTube, you can watch a sneak-peek snippet of the quiz show on the series's title page, with the clip teasing Danny Dyer's many, many catchphrases.

Cheat arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 1st March. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

