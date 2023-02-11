And star Alison Brie has credited the show's loyal following with helping to get the movie made, telling RadioTimes.com during an exclusive interview that the fans were "the only reason that we might be able to actually make this movie".

Almost eight years after its final season aired, it looks like the much talked about Community movie is finally going ahead – with filming expected to begin on the project this summer.

Asked if she was excited to reprise her role as Annie Edison in the film, she said: "I really am. I love those guys. I just love the Community cast so much. So above all, I think it'll just be so fun to be on set together."

She added that working with former Community co-star Danny Pudi on her new movie Somebody I Used to Know "almost ended up feeling like a little preamble to the Community movie" and said she was "just excited to hang out".

"And I also, you know, love the fans," she continued. "Community, we have such a strong, amazing fan base. That's the only reason that we might be able to actually make this movie. So it feels good that we'll be able to make good on that six seasons in a movie promise."

Pudi himself recently told Variety: "Everyone is super excited, we’re just really really pumped". Meanwhile, star Joel McHale’s revealed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that production on the film would start in June.

After years of speculation, the film spin-off was confirmed in September 2022 – with series creators Dan Harmon and Andrew Guest set to write the script – and although further details are yet to be announced, it looks like the bulk of the main cast will be back.

Responding to reports that some of the show's stars, such as Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown, had been left off a cast list, Harmon reassured fans by explaining: "It would be difficult to really commit to doing this thing without Donald.

"I believe he is coming back. I think if there are names missing from a list, it's because the names that are on the list, their deals are agreed upon enough that it's OK to say they are on the list, and anybody that's not on a list, it's just not the case yet."

