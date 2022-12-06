This week sees the release of Sky Original movie This is Christmas, which stars Harry Potter star Alfred Enoch and The Maze Runner's Kaya Scoledario as a pair of commuters who decide to get into the festive spirit by throwing a party for the fellow passengers on their daily train into London.

'Tis the season to watch all sorts of Christmas films – and the good news for movie buffs is that there are plenty of brand new festive flicks to choose from this year.

The film includes all sorts of famous faces in its supporting cast, including Timothy Spall and Joanna Scanlan – and you can find everything you need to know about them below.

Alfred Enoch plays Adam

Who is Adam? A young proffessional who decides to throw a Christmas party for all the commuters on his train into London – who he sees every day but hardly knows at all.

What else has Alfred Enoch been in? Enoch first found fame playing Gryffindor student Dean Thomas in the Harry Potter films and has more recently starred in the legal thriller TV series How to Get Away with Murder. He's also been seen in episodes of Broadchurch, Sherlock and Foundation.

Kaya Scodelario plays Emma

Who is Emma? A fellow commuter, and one of the first people to be won over by Adam's plan.

What else has Kaya Scodelario been in? Scodelario was part of the original Skins cast and found further fame playing Teresa in the Maze Runner film series. She has also had roles in films such as Wuthering Heights, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and Crawl, as well as TV shows Spinning Out and The Pale Horse.

Jack Donoghue plays Dean

Who is Dean? A nervous and artistically gifted commuter who is determined to help Adam with his plan.

What else has Jack Donoghue been in? Donoghue has had minor roles in a range of TV shows including Grantchester, Gangs of London and most recently Andor.

Timothy Spall plays Ray

Who is Ray? An older commuter with a secret past who strikes up a rapport with Dean.

What else has Timothy Spall been in? A legend of the screen, Spall's major credits include the '80s ITV comedy Auf Wiedersehen, Pet and a huge range of films such as Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, The Damned United and The King's Speech. He has collaborated with director Mike Leigh on six films including Secrets & Lies, Topsy-Turvy and Mr Turner, and also played Peter Pettigrew in five Harry Potter films.

Nadia Parkes plays Suzy

Who is Suzy? A fellow commuter and the singer in a band that Adam wants to perfrom at the party.

What else has Nadia Parkes been in? Parkes has recently been seen as one of the leads in Netflix series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, and has previously appeared in The Spanish Princess, Starstruck and the Doctor Who episode The Haunting of Villa Diodati.

Clinton Liberty plays Michael

Who is Michael? Suzy's boyfriend and fellow band member who commutes with her every day.

What else has Clinton Liberty been in? Liberty had a recurring role in Normal People and has also appeared in Red Election and Holding.

Jeremy Irvine plays Simon

Who is Simon? Emma's long-term boyfriend who often works away from home.

What else has Jeremy Irvine been in? Early in his career, Irvine had main roles in films such as War Horse and Great Expectations, while more recent credits include Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Benediction and the ITV series Dalgliesh.

Alexandra Roach plays Amanda

Who is Amanda? Amanda is Adam's girlfriend – but their relationship is going through a rough patch.

What else has Alexandra Roach been in? Roach is best known for her roles as Becky in Utopia and DS Joy Freers in No Offence, while she's also been seen in Being Human, Inside No. 9, Black Mirror, Sanditon, Death in Paradise and Killing Eve.

Joanna Scanlan plays Linda

Who is Linda? A commuter who is often seen with her head buried in a book and who begins to come out of her shell.

What else has Joanna Scanlan been in? Scanlan is known for her roles in TV shows such as The Thick of It, Getting On, and No Offence, and for film roles in Notes on a Scandal, The Invisible Woman, and Bridget Jones's Baby. She also won a BAFTA for her leading role in the 2020 film After Love.

The cast also includes: Sarah Niles (Catastrophe) as Judith, Robert Emms (Chernobyl) as Paul, Steve Oram (Sightseers) as the conductor, Laura Aikman (Waterloo Road) as Polly, Rebecca Root (Boy Meets Girl) as Miranda and Ben Miller (Death in Paradise).

This is Christmas is released on Sky Cinema and NOW on Friday 9th December. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

