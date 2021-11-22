We Are Lady Parts returning for a second series on Channel 4

Channel 4 has announced that critically-acclaimed comedy series We Are Lady Parts will return for a second series.

The show – created, written and directed by Nida Manzoor (Doctor Who, Enterprice) – debuted on the channel in 2018 as a pilot, with a six-episode series launching in May 2021.

The first series followed student Amina Hussain (played by Anjana Vasan), who is recruited as lead guitarist for the titular punk band Lady Parts but finds herself caught between two different worlds – her more strait-laced uni friends and the band, who urge her to find her voice.

Manzoor said: ”I feel so incredibly lucky and excited to have the opportunity to make a second series of We Are Lady Parts. I can’t wait to delve back into the world of the band and go deeper into their lives. Expect more high jinks, more music, and more flights of fancy. SPARTA!”

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, added: “We Are Lady Parts is the rallying cry from a fearlessly funny, contemporary and dial-shifting comedy that felt uniquely Channel 4 at its heart. The show deftly took big ideas around identity, representation, gender and creativity and wrapped them up in a truly original and hilarious show full of love, romance and sisterly power.

“From one of the most inventive and ambitious writer-directors around, we’re so delighted to be working with Nida, the exceptional cast and team at Working Title Television, NBCUniversal International Studios and our brilliant partners at Peacock to bring this back again.”

Surian Fletcher-Jones, Executive Producer, Working Title Television, said: “I’m so proud of We Are Lady Parts – for its wit, its inventiveness and its representation – and I’m absolutely thrilled that we’re getting to make another season. Nida has got so much to say about contemporary life, and she’s found the perfect vehicle with this show to express her unique and inspiring world view. I can’t wait to share Nida’s vision for season two.”

The first series of We Are Lady Parts – still available to watch on All 4 – earned a warm reception from critics, scoring a 100% approval rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and winning the award for Best Comedy Series at the 2021 Edinburgh International Television Festival.

The second series will air on Channel 4 in the UK and streaming service Peacock in the US.

