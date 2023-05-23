The Bay recommissioned for season 5

Set and filmed in Morecambe Bay, the series follows family liaison officer DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason) who, along with her dedicated MIU team, is tasked with investigating a new crime each season.

The Bay fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as the hit ITV crime drama has been renewed for season 5, just over three months after the fourth season debuted.

The fourth season revolved around the shocking and suspicious death of a young mum of four in what seemed to be a targeted arson attack, but the subsequent investigation uncovered secrets and lies at every turn.

According to the synopsis, the upcoming fifth season will feature a case focusing on the emotionally complex life of a divided family. With the father and mother of the victim acrimoniously divorced, Jenn Townsend and the MIU team will have to tread very carefully to keep the whole family on side.

Filming is set to kick off on season 5 later in 2023, with further casting news to be announced.

ITV/Jonathan Birch/Tall Story Pictures

Speaking about the season 5 renewal, ITV’s head of drama, Polly Hill, said: “We’re delighted to be returning to Morecambe for another series of The Bay.

“The series is a huge success story for ITV and we’re grateful to Catherine Oldfield, Daragh Carville and the team at Tall Story Pictures for continuing to create compelling stories and characters.”

Catherine Oldfield, executive producer at Tall Story Pictures, added: “Daragh and I couldn’t be happier to be heading back to Morecambe with Marsha and the team for another case.

“We love making the show and so we’re delighted to be producing another series for ITV and viewers at home and abroad.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The Bay season 4 is available to stream in full on ITVX. The Bay seasons 1-3 are also available to watch on ITVX and BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.