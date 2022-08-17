Two Doors Down gets season 6 and 2022 Christmas special

The Scottish sitcom will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, taking viewers back to fictional Glasgow suburb Latimer Crescent, long-suffering couple Beth (Arabella Weir) and Eric Baird (Alex Norton) and of course, their exasperating neighbours.

Two Doors Down will be making a comeback later this year with both a Christmas special and new episodes, the BBC has confirmed.

The broadcaster has revealed details about the new season's plot, which is set to push the neighbours' already fragile friendships to the limit.

Lifelong hypochondriac Christine (Elaine C Smith) will continue sponging cuppas off Beth while making nasty remarks, Cathy (Doon Mackichan) has left Colin (Jonathan Watson) and now lives abroad. He's decided to cope by oversharing, much to his neighbours' dismay.

Michelle (Joy McAvoy) and her husband Alan (Graeme Stevely) continue to struggle through their marriage. Luckily, Beth and Eric's son Ian (Jamie Quinn) and his fiancé Gordon (Kieran Hodgson) offer some respite from the neighbourhood's antics.

The BBC has also confirmed a new face will be joining the Two Doors Down cast – EastEnders and Midsomer Murders actor Siobhan Redmond is set to become a series regular.

Steven Canny, Executive Producer for BBC Studios Comedy, which makes the series, said: "It’s such a pleasure and privilege to be back making Two Doors Down. It’s a phenomenal crew, a brilliantly funny cast and the beautifully crafted scripts are a constant source of surprise and delight sprinkled with cruelty. I’m really looking forward to the audience seeing the new ways we’ve found to torment poor Beth and Eric."

Seb Barwell, Commissioning Editor at the BBC, added: "We’re delighted to bring six series up for Two Doors Down, a show that continues to delight audiences with its miniature masterpieces of contained comedy."

Two Doors Down season 6 is currently filming on location in Glasgow, with an official release date yet to be confirmed.

