Midsomer Murders documentary to celebrate 25th anniversary

The documentary, titled Midsomer Murders – 25 Years of Mayhem, will feature a number of key cast members from the show's history, including both its present-day leading man Neil Dudgeon (DCI John Barnaby) and his predecessor John Nettles (DCI Tom Barnaby) who retired from the series in 2011.

ITV and ITV Hub will reunite Detective Barnabys past and present, with a landmark documentary celebrating 25 years of Midsomer Murders .

The special episode also promises to take a look back at the guest appearances of future A-listers, for example Orlando Bloom and Henry Cavill, who both appeared in the crime drama before they became household names.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

According to a synopsis, the documentary will take viewers "behind the scenes of the filming of series 23, as well as taking a trip down memory lane with a Midsomer coach tour looking back at some of the show’s iconic locations, paying homage to the beautiful but equally deadly English countryside, which has played such a huge part in the success of the series".

The teaser adds that Midsomer Murders has remained a "quintessentially British mainstay that transcends British television, loved by legions of loyal viewers across the globe and broadcast internationally in over 200 countries and territories".

Midsomer Murders cast ITV

Other cast members set to feature in the documentary include: Nick Hendrix (Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter, 2016-2022), Annette Badland (Dr Fleur Perkins, 2018-2022), Daniel Casey (DS Gavin Troy, 1997-2003), Jason Hughes (DS Ben Jones, 2005-2013) and Jane Wymark (Joyce Barnaby, 1997-2011).

Rounding out the featured cast members are Tamzin Outhwaite (guest star in The Lions of Causton, 2018), Manjinder Virk (Dr Kam Karimore 2016-2017) and Fiona Dolman (Sarah Barnaby, 2011-2022).

Advertisement

Midsomer Murders – 25 Years of Mayhem will air on ITV later this year. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.