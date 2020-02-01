Channel 4 viewers call Deadwater Fell finale a ‘brave’ and ‘difficult watch’

Deadwater Fell aired its final episode last night, bringing an end to a month of speculation over the show’s central mystery.

The series stars David Tennant as Tom Kendrick, a local GP in a small Scottish village whose family perishes in a terrible fire that leaves him as the only survivor.

When evidence emerges the tragedy was no accident, he becomes the subject of suspicion from police and former friends.

After weeks of guessing and speculation that the show could have a surprise ending, the final episode revealed that Tom did indeed commit the murders, having been the obvious suspect from day one.

Audiences praised the show for not forcing a nonsensical twist in the last act, as well as for bringing attention to hard-hitting topics like domestic abuse and coercive control.

One user wrote that viewers disappointed by Deadwater Fell’s ending are “missing the point” of its main themes.

People berating the lack of a twist in #DeadwaterFell are missing the point. There was one. It was that people as callous, coercive and controlling live among us & victims are often blamed because of their manipulativeness. — Eliott Farr (@TheBoyEL) January 31, 2020

The twist in #DeadwaterFell is that there is no twist. The person we thought it was all along was the person who did it. Yet like everyone in the drama we ummed and ahhed over all the other options instead of listening to – and believing – the woman who was being abused. — Jess Denham (@jess_denham) January 31, 2020

#DeadwaterFell thoughts – sometimes it is as straightforward as the man being a psychotic, controlling arsehole, and sometimes it's important to tell the stories of the women they abuse in a way that brings their humanity to the fore. — kaphc (@kaphc) January 31, 2020

The brilliance of #deadwaterfell is that there was no twist.

Just the numbing, inevitability of a coercive, abusive relationship.

Brave storytelling and an amazing performance by David Tennant.

Not a Drama to forget in a hurry @Channel4 — Jo Bostock (@jo_bostock) January 31, 2020

In the first episode, Deadwater Fell presents the relationship between Tom (Tennant) and his wife Kate (Anna Madeley) as healthy and loving, but over the course of the series we discover he treated her appallingly.

Their marriage became toxic as he frequently found ways to humiliate her and damage her psychological health, an awful situation that is sadly a prominent issue in the world, as many viewers have brought up on Twitter.

#deadwaterfell has highlighted coercive control and domestic violence whilst also removing the stigma that it only affects those from a lower class. It can happen to anyone regardless of age, gender, sexuality or social class — Danielle (@din_yell) January 31, 2020

It is hard to believe but there are men who are just like that and who will kill their own children because of jealousy both real and imagined. It is difficult to comprehend but #DeadwaterFell did it's very best to show it dramatically. Very difficult watch at the end. — barhamm (@magwitch5151) January 31, 2020

Deadwater Fell is now available to stream on All 4