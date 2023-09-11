Actors Newsome and Quaid were able to capture the chaotic energy of their voice roles in a memorable guest spot on Strange New Worlds season 2, with the show's regular cast revealing there was a lot of improv going on.

The crossover gave Lower Decks a more embedded position in the wider Star Trek canon, meaning there should be plenty of interest in what season 4 has in store. Here's when you can expect episodes to drop:

When is Star Trek: Lower Decks episode 3 on Paramount Plus?

Star Trek: Lower Decks episode 3 is available to stream on Paramount Plus from Thursday 14th September 2023.

Episodes typically arrive on the platform at 8am BST, which equates to midnight PT or 3am ET for our friends across the pond.

How many episodes are in Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4?

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 consists of 10 episodes in total, which is consistent with the preceding three runs.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 release schedule

Star Trek: Lower Decks will follow a weekly release schedule, which will see new episodes drop all the way through to early November. Here's your full overview:

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 1 – Twovix – Thursday 7th September 2023 (out now)

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 2 – I Have No Bones, Yet I Must Flee – Thursday 7th September 2023 (out now)

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 3 – In the Cradle of Vexilon – Thursday 14th September 2023

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 4 – Something Borrowed, Something Green – Thursday 21st September 2023

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 5 – TBA – Thursday 28th September 2023

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 6 – TBA – Thursday 5th October 2023

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 7 – TBA – Thursday 12th October 2023

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 8 – TBA – Thursday 19th October 2023

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 9 – TBA – Thursday 26th October 2023

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 10 – TBA – Thursday 2nd November 2023

