Is Loki dead in the Marvel Universe?

It feels like a lot of coverage around Marvel’s nascent Disney Plus empire has focused on whether various key characters are or aren’t dead before the first episode has even aired, with both Vision and Steve Rogers’ fates remaining a big question mark in WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

And now, Marvel’s third Disney Plus release is set to carry on this new and noble tradition, with a title character (Tom Hiddleston’s Loki) who we all saw die fairly unpleasantly in Avengers: Infinity War, but now appears to be right as rain all over again.

So how is Loki alive in, er, Loki, and where does he fit into the larger timeline? Check out everything you need to know below.

Is Loki really dead?

Yes, he is explicitly dead. Though obviously, he’s also very not dead.

OK, that wasn’t overly helpful. To be clear, the Loki see in Avengers: Infinity War did genuinely die – there’s not some kind of sneaky resurrection going on here, or a faked death like in Thor: The Dark World – but the Loki starring in the new series isn’t the same Loki, instead taken from an earlier point in the character’s timeline.

So Loki is dead – but in a very real sense, in other points in time and space, he’s not. Makes perfect sense.

When does Loki die?

Loki first appears in 2011’s Thor, then pops back the following year for the first Avengers movie where he takes the role of the main villain. Following this, he next appears in 2014’s Thor: The Dark World (which ends with him faking his death and taking the throne of Asgard), then 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Following swiftly on from this, Hiddleston apparently said farewell to the character in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War when the surviving Asgardians were attacked in space by Thanos, and Thanos choked Loki to death after an attempted double-cross.

As Thor (Chris Hemsworth) wept over his brother’s body, fresh from their reconciliation in the previous film, it seemed like Loki’s story would end there…but it didn’t.

How is Loki alive?

In 2019’s Avengers: Endgame the Avengers used time travel to zip back to the time of the 2012 Avengers movie, where they hoped to get their hands on various Infinity Stones. Unfortunately, the plan goes awry when Tony (Robert Downey Jr) is knocked out by Hulk, with the Tesseract of the time period falling to Loki’s feet, allowing him to make a quick getaway.

This action breaks Loki away from his predetermined fate – heading to Asgardian prison in The Dark World, followed by his rule disguised as Odin between that film and Ragnarok, then his redemption, and then his death at the hands of Thanos.

Now, according to the rules of the Time Variance Authority – a new organisation to the MCU, who play a large part in Loki – he’s a “variant” who has to be stopped and taken in, lest he threaten the proper course of events. And this creates an interesting wrinkle.

You see, now this variant Loki has no proper place – the changed MCU that he escaped from will presumably be scrubbed from existence by the TVA, and the proper course of Loki’s life is still “canon”, as the main MCU continues. We just have this extra, younger spare Loki knocking about outside of time (which is where the TVA apparently exists), and it seems likely that he’ll cause trouble when he learns the ignominious fate that awaits him.

Will the Loki series end with him escaping to the main MCU, or to a parallel world? Or will he end up sacrificing himself like he did before? Well, we’ll have to watch to find out – though if he does end up dying again, this article might get even more complicated…

Loki debuts on Disney Plus on 9th June – see our Loki release schedule for more information.