Sony executive says “there is a plan” for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to cross over with Venom, Morbius and more

It’s safe to say that the rights around Spider-Man have been something of a tangled web in recent years – with all sorts of agreements in place between Sony Pictures and Disney’s Marvel Studios.

The two companies struck a deal in 2015 that allowed the teen superhero to finally appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Spidey now shared between the two studios.

In the time since, Sony has pressed ahead with a number of films featuring characters from the comics, most notably Venom and its upcoming sequel, as well as Morbius, which is slated for release in 2022, and the recently announced Kraven starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Reports have strongly suggested that No Way Home (the third and possibly final entry in the MCU Spider-Man film series) might see the introduction of a multiverse, and by the sounds of things that could just be the start of Peter Parker’s journey through cinematic universes.

You see, according to Sony executive Sanford Panitch there is a plan for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to cross over with Venom and Morbius in the future – they just haven’t revealed it yet.

“We don’t really think of our 900 characters as the Spidey-verse,” he told Variety in a recent interview. “We have a Marvel universe. The volume of characters we have — you know, wait until you see this next Venom. You don’t miss Spider-Man.”

But he added, “It’ll be exciting if they do meet, right?” before stating that “there actually is a plan,” and claiming that things would be more clear when No Way Home comes out.

And he later expanded a little further, explaining that the good relationship Sony had with Marvel chief Kevin Feige ensured there were plenty of options for the future of the character.

“There’s an incredible sandbox there to play with,” he said. “We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that’s the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There’s lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen.”

So will Spider-Man face off with Venom, Morbius and the other Sony villains after No Way Home? This tangled web of movie universes just keeps getting more complicated…