The film follows Miles Morales as he's thrown deeper into the multiverse, coming into contact with all sorts of characters including countless Spidey variations - such as Jessica Drew, Pavitr Prabhakar and Hobart "Hobie" Brown.

New sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has finally arrived in cinemas – and the good news for fans is that it's a very worthwhile follow-up to the excellent 2018 original, Into the Spider-Verse.

And, of course, there's a new villain for him to face, in the shape of Dr Jonathan Ohnn - who is voiced by Jason Schwartzman, and is mainly known simply as the Spot.

But who exactly is this character? Read on for everything you need to know.

**CONTAINS MILD SPOILERS FOR SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE**

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is the Spot in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

The Spot's first introduction in the film comes when Miles Morales finds him attempting to steal an ATM from a convenience store towards the start, with the pair then sparring in a brilliantly-executed scene.

The supervillain's unusual appearance is explained by his origin story: he is a former scientist from Alchemax, who was in the super-collider that Miles blew up in the first movie, with his body subsequently becoming covered by interdimensional portals that allow him to travel through space and different universes.

It is explained that since this appearance – and his inability to properly use his powers – meant he was unable to find gainful employment, he instead turned to a life of crime and swore vengeance on Miles.

More like this

Read more

Although he has not always been not the most successful villain and is goaded by Miles and others as being a ‘villain of the week’ and an unworthy adversary, he proves to be something of a thorn in Miles's side as the film progresses – with his own super-collider leading to much trouble for Miles and the other Spideys.

In the comic books, the character first appeared without a name in the December 1984 issue Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #97 – before becoming the Spot in the following issue.

He was created by writer Al Milgrom and artist Herb Trimpe and has variously been an enemy of both Spider-Man and Daredevil, but this is the villain's first appearance on the big screen.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in cinemas now. Wondering what to watch on TV? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.