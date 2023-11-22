Instead, there is an original score composed by Martin Phipps – who has previously worked on a number of other film and TV projects, including The Crown and The Railway Children Return – while a couple of traditional songs feature, and at various points Scott makes use of Dario Marianelli's score for Joe Wright’s 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice.

Speaking to Deadline about writing the music for the film, Phipps explained: "[Scott is] a super smart guy, and he talks about other things, but getting him to talk about the music was quite hard. I didn’t get many conversations with him."

He added: "But when he did talk about [the score], he was really talking about the character and not being prescriptive about the music. [He didn’t say], 'I want this kind of piece, I want strings or horns.'"

Read on for the full details of the tracks in Phipps's score below and will update the page when more information is made available about the other songs used.

Napoleon soundtrack

You can find the full list of tracks in Martin Phipps's score below.

All tracks composed by Martin Phipps.

Napoleon’s Piano

Toulon

Josephine

Soldiers of the 5th Regiment

Ladies in Waiting

Austerlitz Kyrie – Martin Phipps & Ensemble Organum

– Martin Phipps & Ensemble Organum We Are Discovered

Make the Rain Stop

Look Down

First Counsel

Russia

Return to France

Waterloo Requiem

Downfall – Martin Phipps & Ensemble Organum

– Martin Phipps & Ensemble Organum Bonaparte’s Lament – Martin Phipps & Ensemble Spartimu

