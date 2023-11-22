Napoleon soundtrack: What music features in the historical epic?
Ridley Scott's latest film is now showing in UK cinemas.
Ridley Scott's latest epic Napoleon has now arrived in UK cinemas, with Joaquin Phoenix starring as the famed military commander in a historically dubious but fiercely entertaining cinematic spectacle.
In the various trailers for the film, both Radiohead's 2000 track The National Anthem and Black Sabbath's 1970 hit War Pigs have been heard in the background – but neither of these songs are actually featured in the film itself.
Instead, there is an original score composed by Martin Phipps – who has previously worked on a number of other film and TV projects, including The Crown and The Railway Children Return – while a couple of traditional songs feature, and at various points Scott makes use of Dario Marianelli's score for Joe Wright’s 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice.
Speaking to Deadline about writing the music for the film, Phipps explained: "[Scott is] a super smart guy, and he talks about other things, but getting him to talk about the music was quite hard. I didn’t get many conversations with him."
He added: "But when he did talk about [the score], he was really talking about the character and not being prescriptive about the music. [He didn’t say], 'I want this kind of piece, I want strings or horns.'"
Read on for the full details of the tracks in Phipps's score below and will update the page when more information is made available about the other songs used.
Napoleon soundtrack
You can find the full list of tracks in Martin Phipps's score below.
All tracks composed by Martin Phipps.
- Napoleon’s Piano
- Toulon
- Josephine
- Soldiers of the 5th Regiment
- Ladies in Waiting
- Austerlitz Kyrie – Martin Phipps & Ensemble Organum
- We Are Discovered
- Make the Rain Stop
- Look Down
- First Counsel
- Russia
- Return to France
- Waterloo Requiem
- Downfall – Martin Phipps & Ensemble Organum
- Bonaparte’s Lament – Martin Phipps & Ensemble Spartimu
