Inspired by a novel by Genzaburō Yoshino, the film revolves around a troubled child who finds himself in a world shared by the living and the dead after his mother dies.

The Japanese version is voiced by actors including Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda and Ko Shibasaki, while the English language cast includes stars such as Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan and Florence Pugh.

It’s long been rumoured that The Boy and the Heron would be Miyazaki’s swan song.

The director claimed to be retiring with 2013’s The Wind Rises, but went on to make The Boy and the Heron.

And now it appears that Miyazaki is already thinking about making another film, with The Boy and the Heron producer Toshio Suzuki recently telling The Guardian: "He’s always facing forward. And he is very eager to make another film."



But for now, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Boy and the Heron.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Boy and the Heron. Studio Ghibli/ YouTube.

The film will land in UK and Irish cinemas on Tuesday 26th December 2023.

It became available in cinemas in the US on Friday 8th December.

The film was released in Japan in July with no trailer, marketing or other promotional materials other than a poster, but it still managed to set a box office record during its opening weekend.

Producer Toshio Suzuki said at the time: “Deep down, I think this is what moviegoers latently desire.”

How to watch The Boy and the Heron

Currently, the only way to watch the film is in cinemas. Plans for digital rentals or purchases are yet to be announced.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.