Studio Ghibli has been a juggernaut of animation since the 1980s and in the Western world has become synonymous with Japanese cartoons through its often surrealist tales that tackle themes such as growing up, environmentalism and the virtues of compassion.

Headed since their inception by the imperious Hayao Miyazaki, Studio Ghibli is often erroneously compared to Disney due to its association with animation but while the House of Mouse is a corporate behemoth, Ghibli is a story factory – it makes movies (and other forms of media) and nothing else.