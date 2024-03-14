Meanwhile, other projects announced include a second season of Six Nations: Full Contact, which will once again go behind the scenes of the rugby tournament, and a new UK version of anthology series UNTOLD, which will "pull back the curtain on epic events and personalities in the world of football".

Finally, it was announced that documentary film The Final: Attack on Wembley will launch in May, examining the mayhem that took place during the Euro 2020 final, when ticketless fans stormed the stadium.

Carlos Alcaraz Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Gabe Spitzer, Vice President, Nonfiction Sports at Netflix, said: "I’m delighted to be announcing this new raft of sports programming, building on an already strong slate.

"These new additions speak to our commitment to showcasing the drama of sport - to bring our members closer to their favourite personalities, leagues, matches, races and moments that have made sporting history.

"We’re proud that these incredible athletes and organisations continue to trust us to tell their stories in the most authentic way."

Netflix's previous sports programming from across the globe has included projects such as hit docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Break Point, as well as live events such as the recent tennis showdown The Netflix Slam, between Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal.

