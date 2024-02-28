Spanish veteran Nadal has been on the decline in recent years, and missed the vast majority of the 2023 season through injury.

Nadal's compatriot Alcaraz, the pretender to his throne, has enjoyed a sparkling rise over the same period - with two Grand Slam titles to his name by the age of 20.

Eyebrows have been raised by the exhibition match due to injury and fitness concerns for both players, especially with the Indian Wells Masters – an ATP 1000 event – coming up on Monday.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Rafael Nadal versus Carlos Alcaraz in The Netflix Slam.

When is The Netflix Slam in UK time?

The Netflix Cup will be staged live on Sunday 3rd March 2024.

The match will begin at 8:30pm UK time (12:30pm local time).

How to watch The Netflix Slam

You will be able to watch The Netflix Slam live on Netflix.

Fans can tune into Netflix via a smart TV, by streaming to your TV via a mobile device app or through your web browser.

