The Academy Award winner helmed the series alongside Justin Chien as matriarch Eileen and son Charles, joined by Sam Song Li as youngest brother Bruce. The series followed Chien's Charles as he made the journey from Taiwan to Los Angeles to protect his family from mysterious enemies who had tried to kill their father, the leader of an influential triad.

Blending comedy, action and plenty of drama, fans have been surprised to learn that the series has been cancelled after just one season, with much of the focus of positive reviews surrounding Chien and Yeoh's gripping leading performances.

Michelle Yeoh as Mama Sun, Sam Song Li as Bruce Sun and Justin Chien as Charles Sun in The Brothers Sun. Netflix

Chien also responded to news of the show's cancellation on his Instagram stories a few days ago, admitting that he'd need to “take some time to digest the news”. He thanked fans of The Brothers Sun “from the bottom of my heart for your love and support for the show".

More like this

He also wrote: “Thank you for riding with us on this labor of love. Your love made all of our collective work, sacrifices, and heartache, worth it.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The series arrived on Netflix in January this year and while it didn't achieve staggering viewership figures, it did amass a loyal legion of fans and remained in the Netflix charts for much of the month.

Previously chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Chien explained how he felt when he first learned that Yeoh would be his co-lead in The Brothers Sun, saying: "At first, I tried to keep myself calm, but when it was confirmed, I lost my s**t."

Read more:

He continued: "I remembered when it was still rumoured, I saw Everything Everywhere All at Once for the first time, and within the first five minutes I started bawling - because one, she’s so good, but two, this person might be playing my mother. It was mind-blowing.

"It’s still a little surreal that I got to act with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh.”

While Netflix is known for its variety of shows, The Brothers Sun cancellation follows on from a worrying pattern of fan-favourite shows being given the chop. Just last year, it was announced that Shadow and Bone, Agent Elvis, Farzar, Captain Fall and Glamorous had all been cancelled.

The Brothers Sun is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.