Michelle Yeoh's The Brothers Sun cancelled at Netflix after one season
The action comedy series arrived on Netflix at the start of January.
Michelle Yeoh's action-comedy Netflix series The Brothers Sun, which debuted earlier this year, has been cancelled after just one season.
News of the cancellation was reported by The Hollywood Reporter, which noted that the series had strong ratings in its first few weeks and that the reason for the cancellation isn't immediately known.
The series starred Justin Chien as Charles Sun, a legendary killer and the son of a powerful Taiwanese triad leader. When his father is killed, Charles goes to Los Angeles to protect his mother Eileen, played by Yeoh, and his younger brother Bruce, played by Sam Song Li.
As countless enemies try to kill them, Charles, Bruce and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation and figure out what brotherhood and family truly mean.
This the second streaming series starring Yeoh to be cancelled after one season in recent months, after Disney Plus also dropped her fantasy comedy series American Born Chinese.
It's also not the first Netflix show to be cancelled in recent months, with a slew of cancellations being announced back in November 2023.
This list included Shadow and Bone, Agent Elvis, Farzar, Captain Fall and Glamorous, with Deadline chalking up the decision to an executive shake-up at the streaming service at the time.
This month the streamer will be releasing a number of highly anticipated new projects, including Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen and sci-fi series 3 Body Problem, the latter of which comes from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss.
