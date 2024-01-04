His mission is a simple one: to protect his mother Eileen (Michelle Yeoh) and younger brother, who live in LA and have tried to avoid the world of organised crime.

Being a feared killer himself, Charles couldn't be more unlike his younger brother Bruce (Sam Song Li), and the series chronicles their rocky relationship, the fear of unknown enemies and the role of duty in the family.

With the Oscar-winning Yeoh as one of the co-leads in this drama, who else stars in The Brothers Sun and what have you seen them in before? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of this new Netflix original.

The Brothers Sun cast: Full list of actors and characters in Netflix drama

The new series boasts Byron Wu and Brad Falchuk (American Horror Story) as showrunners, and has an extensive cast that we're introduced to over the course of the eight episodes.

The full cast list for The Brothers Sun is below, but scroll on to find out more about the main ensemble and where you've likely seen them before.

Michelle Yeoh as Eileen 'Mama' Sun

Justin Chien as Charles

Sam Song Li as Bruce

Joon Lee as TK

Highdee Kuan as Alexis

Alice Hewkin as May/June

Jenny Yang as Xing

Johnny Kou as Big Sun

Jon Xue Zhang as Blood Boots

Zhan Wang as Yuan

Madison Hu as Grace

Rodney To as Detective Mark Rizal

Johnny Chen as Drowsy Lee

CS Lee as Hong

Chau Long as Steve

Ron Yuan as Frank Ma

Grace Shen as Grandma Wang

Russell Wong as Byron Chien

Brian Le as JC Wang

Andy Le as Justin Wang

Yoshi Sudarso as Lance Wang

Kelvin Han Yee as Zhizhu

Michelle Yeoh plays Eileen 'Mama' Sun

Michelle Yeoh as Mama Sun in The Brothers Sun. Michael Desmond/Netflix

Who is Eileen 'Mama' Sun? Eileen is the matriarch of the Sun family, moving to LA with her youngest son to protect him from the triad life in Taipei. She's a gangster and used to getting her hands dirty, but you can also find her gossiping with other women in the Mahjong room.

Where have I seen Michelle Yeoh? Oscar-winning Yeoh is known for numerous major roles over the years, including in Tomorrow Never Dies, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Crazy Rich Asians. More recently, Yeoh has become widely recognised for her turns in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Star Trek: Discovery and A Haunting in Venice.

Justin Chien plays Charles

Justin Chien as Charles Sun in The Brothers Sun. Michael Desmond/Netflix

Who is Charles? Charles is the eldest son of the Sun family, and travels to LA to protect his mother and brother when his father is shot. He has developed quite the reputation for being a legendary killer, and is the polar opposite to his younger brother.

Where have I seen Justin Chien? The Brothers Sun is the first leading TV role of Chien's, but he has starred in Two Sides: Unfaithful, Sun Moon and Kodama.

Sam Song Li plays Bruce

Sam Song Li as Bruce Sun and Michelle Yeoh as Mama Sun in The Brothers Sun. Michael Desmond/Netflix

Who is Bruce? Bruce is the youngest brother in the Sun family, completely unaware of his family's criminal underworld ties until Charles arrives in LA. He's not as fearless as his brother, and regularly disagrees with his mother about his dreams of being an actor.

Where have I seen Sam Song Li? Song Li has appeared in Better Call Saul, Home Economics, Never Have I Ever and Take The Night.

Joon Lee plays TK

Joon Lee as TK and Sam Song Li as Bruce Sun in The Brothers Sun. Netflix

Who is TK? TK is Bruce's friend from childhood, but is quite different from Bruce, knowing a lot more about LA's criminal gangs as a drug dealer himself.

Where have I seen Joon Lee? A comedian on TikTok, The Brothers Sun is Lee's first recurring TV role - but he has also appeared in Neh and To All the Kevins.

Highdee Kuan plays Alexis

Highdee Kuan as Alexis in The Brothers Sun. Netflix

Who is Alexis? Alexis works for the district attorney and is investigating a case which leads her to cross paths with Charles, who she grew up with in Taiwan.

Where have I seen Highdee Kuan? Kuan has appeared in Netflix's You, Quantum Leap and This Is Us, as well as films such as Fear the Night and Welcome to Redville.

Alice Hewkin plays May/June

Alice Hewkin as June in The Brothers Sun. Michael Desmond/Netflix

Who is May/June? May/June is one of the queenpins in LA who has heard of Charles and is surprised to find him on her turf.

Where have I seen Alice Hewkin? Hewkin has starred in Game of Thrones, The Crown, Doctor Who and Sex Education, also recently appearing in Rye Lane.

Johnny Kou plays Big Sun

Zhan Wang as Yuan and Johnny Kou as Big Sun in The Brothers Sun. Michael Desmond/Netflix

Who is Big Sun? Big Sun is the patriarch of the Sun family, who is shot by a mystery assassin in Taipei and orders Charles to protect the rest of the family.

Where have I seen Johnny Kou? Kou is known for his roles in numerous Chinese productions, like Bitter Sweet, Hei Bai Jin Qu and Mom, Don't Do That!.

