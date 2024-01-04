Meet the cast of The Brothers Sun
Justin Chien and Michelle Yeoh lead the line-up of this action-packed new series.
Latest Netflix drama The Brothers Sun is here to kick off the new year with some suitable action and comedy, with the eight episodes of the series landing on the streamer today (4th January).
The new show is led by Justin Chien as eldest son Charles, who travels to Los Angeles after the attempted murder of his father, who just so happens to be the leader of a powerful Taiwanese triad.
His mission is a simple one: to protect his mother Eileen (Michelle Yeoh) and younger brother, who live in LA and have tried to avoid the world of organised crime.
Being a feared killer himself, Charles couldn't be more unlike his younger brother Bruce (Sam Song Li), and the series chronicles their rocky relationship, the fear of unknown enemies and the role of duty in the family.
With the Oscar-winning Yeoh as one of the co-leads in this drama, who else stars in The Brothers Sun and what have you seen them in before? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of this new Netflix original.
The Brothers Sun cast: Full list of actors and characters in Netflix drama
The new series boasts Byron Wu and Brad Falchuk (American Horror Story) as showrunners, and has an extensive cast that we're introduced to over the course of the eight episodes.
The full cast list for The Brothers Sun is below, but scroll on to find out more about the main ensemble and where you've likely seen them before.
- Michelle Yeoh as Eileen 'Mama' Sun
- Justin Chien as Charles
- Sam Song Li as Bruce
- Joon Lee as TK
- Highdee Kuan as Alexis
- Alice Hewkin as May/June
- Jenny Yang as Xing
- Johnny Kou as Big Sun
- Jon Xue Zhang as Blood Boots
- Zhan Wang as Yuan
- Madison Hu as Grace
- Rodney To as Detective Mark Rizal
- Johnny Chen as Drowsy Lee
- CS Lee as Hong
- Chau Long as Steve
- Ron Yuan as Frank Ma
- Grace Shen as Grandma Wang
- Russell Wong as Byron Chien
- Brian Le as JC Wang
- Andy Le as Justin Wang
- Yoshi Sudarso as Lance Wang
- Kelvin Han Yee as Zhizhu
Michelle Yeoh plays Eileen 'Mama' Sun
Who is Eileen 'Mama' Sun? Eileen is the matriarch of the Sun family, moving to LA with her youngest son to protect him from the triad life in Taipei. She's a gangster and used to getting her hands dirty, but you can also find her gossiping with other women in the Mahjong room.
Where have I seen Michelle Yeoh? Oscar-winning Yeoh is known for numerous major roles over the years, including in Tomorrow Never Dies, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Crazy Rich Asians. More recently, Yeoh has become widely recognised for her turns in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Star Trek: Discovery and A Haunting in Venice.
Justin Chien plays Charles
Who is Charles? Charles is the eldest son of the Sun family, and travels to LA to protect his mother and brother when his father is shot. He has developed quite the reputation for being a legendary killer, and is the polar opposite to his younger brother.
Where have I seen Justin Chien? The Brothers Sun is the first leading TV role of Chien's, but he has starred in Two Sides: Unfaithful, Sun Moon and Kodama.
Sam Song Li plays Bruce
Who is Bruce? Bruce is the youngest brother in the Sun family, completely unaware of his family's criminal underworld ties until Charles arrives in LA. He's not as fearless as his brother, and regularly disagrees with his mother about his dreams of being an actor.
Where have I seen Sam Song Li? Song Li has appeared in Better Call Saul, Home Economics, Never Have I Ever and Take The Night.
Joon Lee plays TK
Who is TK? TK is Bruce's friend from childhood, but is quite different from Bruce, knowing a lot more about LA's criminal gangs as a drug dealer himself.
Where have I seen Joon Lee? A comedian on TikTok, The Brothers Sun is Lee's first recurring TV role - but he has also appeared in Neh and To All the Kevins.
Highdee Kuan plays Alexis
Who is Alexis? Alexis works for the district attorney and is investigating a case which leads her to cross paths with Charles, who she grew up with in Taiwan.
Where have I seen Highdee Kuan? Kuan has appeared in Netflix's You, Quantum Leap and This Is Us, as well as films such as Fear the Night and Welcome to Redville.
Alice Hewkin plays May/June
Who is May/June? May/June is one of the queenpins in LA who has heard of Charles and is surprised to find him on her turf.
Where have I seen Alice Hewkin? Hewkin has starred in Game of Thrones, The Crown, Doctor Who and Sex Education, also recently appearing in Rye Lane.
Johnny Kou plays Big Sun
Who is Big Sun? Big Sun is the patriarch of the Sun family, who is shot by a mystery assassin in Taipei and orders Charles to protect the rest of the family.
Where have I seen Johnny Kou? Kou is known for his roles in numerous Chinese productions, like Bitter Sweet, Hei Bai Jin Qu and Mom, Don't Do That!.
