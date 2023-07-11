His only hope of returning home is by "leaping" into the bodies of people from the past and correcting a major mistake in their life, at which point he is allowed to make the next jump forward.

A revival starring Top Gun: Maverick and Kevin Can F*** Himself star Raymond Lee shares a very similar premise, except with Dr Ben Song trapped in the time-hopping predicament.

The series started airing in the US last year and is finally making its way to the UK – here's how to watch.

Raymond Lee stars in Quantum Leap Ron Batzdorff/NBC

CONFIRMED: Quantum Leap will premiere in the UK on Thursday 13th July 2023 on Paramount Plus.

The streaming service will drop the first nine episodes all at once, with a further nine to follow in due course.

How to watch Quantum Leap

Quantum Leap will be exclusive to Paramount Plus in the UK, meaning you'll need to have a subscription to tune in.

You can subscribe to Paramount Plus via Prime Video channels for £6.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial.

What is Quantum Leap about?

Mason Alexander Park and Caitlin Bassett star in Quantum Leap Serguei Bachlakov/NBC

Set 30 years after the original series, Quantum Leap follows physicist Dr Ben Song (Raymond Lee), who disappears from the present day using experimental time travel technology.

Much like the still-missing Dr Sam Beckett (from the original series), he must "leap" into the bodies of people from the past and fix a significant mistake in their lives in order to gradually move forward in the timeline.

Helping him from his own time period are a group of employees working on the Quantum Leap project, including his fiancée Addison Augustine (Caitlin Bassett), who can appear to him in the past via hologram.

Quantum Leap cast

Ernie Hudson stars in Quantum Leap Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The cast of Quantum Leap is led by Raymond Lee in the role of Dr Ben Song, whose adventures and intervention in the past are the main focus of each episode.

Ghostbusters legend Ernie Hudson also stars as Herbert 'Magic' Williams, who heads up the Quantum Leap project in Ben's home time period and was briefly replaced by Dr Sam Beckett in a 'leap' many years earlier.

Rounding out the cast of Quantum Leap is Mason Alexander Park (The Sandman) as Ian Wright, architect of the Quantum Leap AI, while Nanrisa Lee plays head of security Jenn Chou and Caitlin Bassett plays Ben's fiancée, Addison Augustine.

Is there a Quantum Leap trailer?

Check out the trailer for Quantum Leap below, ahead of the show's Paramount Plus debut.

Quantum Leap comes to Paramount Plus on Thursday 13th July 2023. Subscribe to Paramount Plus for £6.99 per month via Amazon Prime Video channels.

