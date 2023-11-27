Season 5 of the docuseries took fans behind the scenes of Formula 1, exploring the 2022 season where Max Verstappen achieved his second world title, Sebastian Vettel retired and Ferrari showed notable improvements amongst many other turning points in the sport.

With the Formula 1 2023 season now at an end, read on for all the information about Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6.

While a sixth season has been greenlit by Netflix, a specific release date has not yet been confirmed.

However, there has been speculation as to when it could be released. All previous seasons have been released around the same time of the year, which is often a week or two ahead of the first race of the year.

Using season 5 as an example, the series dropped on Netflix on Friday 24th February 2023, the Friday ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

If we use this example in 2024, the Bahrain race is planned for Sunday March 3rd 2024, which could see season 6 released the week before.

Is there a Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6 trailer?

Not yet. An official trailer for Drive to Survive season 6 is yet to be released, but Netflix did give fans a teaser during The Netflix Cup.

The clip showed Zak Brown and Lando Norris golfing as they spoke about their prospects for the season.

Who will potentially feature in Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6?

While Netflix hasn't confirmed who will be featured in season 6, based on the clip from The Netflix Cup it can be assumed that both Lando Norris and Zak Brown will feature in the series.

