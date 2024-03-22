The six episode series "explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women (Moss and Yumna Marwan), who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London".

The synopsis continues: "One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, mission controllers at the CIA and French DGSE must put differences aside and work together to avert potential disaster."

You can watch the trailer right here now.

As well as Moss, the series will also star Yumna Marwan, Dali Benssalah and Josh Charles, and the first two episodes will be released on Hulu on Tuesday 30th April in the US. A UK release date has yet to be revealed.

The trailer features all the globe-trotting you would expect from a spy thriller, while debating the nature of morality and the truth – with plenty of action and gunfire also in the mix.

Knight's list of upcoming projects recently saw the addition of House of Guinness, a series chronicling a tumultuous period for the world-famous Guinness family for Netflix.

He said of that series: "The Guinness dynasty is known the world over – wealth, poverty, power, influence, and great tragedy are all intertwined to create a rich tapestry of material to draw from.

"I’ve always been fascinated by their stories and am excited to bring the characters to life for the world to see."

The Veil will arrive on Hulu on Tuesday 30th April. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

