In the clip, Anthony Boyle's Booth and Will Harrison's David Herold make it to their destination, but their guide demands payment.

A stand-off ensues as Booth refuses to pay, but the guide reveals that he knows who the now-infamous actor is.

As well as Menzies, Boyle and Harrison, the series features a cast including Lovie Simone, Patton Oswalt and Hamish Linklater, with the latter playing Lincoln.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com exclusively, Menzies previously revealed what it was about the true story behind the drama that 'haunted' him.

He said: "I think the thing that's really stayed with me in a slightly haunting way is that the death of Lincoln was so close to the end of the Civil War, and that it threw the result of that war into question.

"And I had never really understood that, the sort of proximity of those things, and that through that manhunt, through those 12 days that it took them to find Booth and his Confederates, that Stanton was having to try to hold together this country that might well have fallen back into civil war.

"The kind of fragility and precariousness of that… I guess it's easy to draw some parallels to now, it feels like a rich story to be telling, to be looking at, that democracy is a fragile thing and needs looking after.

"And so, in that regard, it feels like a relevant and resonant story to be shown and to be sharing."

