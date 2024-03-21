Manhunt first look sees tense stand-off for John Wilkes Booth
Anthony Boyle's John Wilkes Booth is in the firing line in an exclusive clip from Manhunt episode 3.
Historical drama Manhunt kicked off on Apple TV+ last week, with the series dramatising the hunt for John Wilkes Booth after he assassinated Abraham Lincoln.
Now, in an exclusive clip from Manhunt for RadioTimes.com, we've got our first look at where Booth goes next as he continues his journey, attempting to escape the clutches of Tobias Menzies's Edwin Stanton.
In the clip, Anthony Boyle's Booth and Will Harrison's David Herold make it to their destination, but their guide demands payment.
A stand-off ensues as Booth refuses to pay, but the guide reveals that he knows who the now-infamous actor is.
You can watch the exclusive clip right here now.
More like this
As well as Menzies, Boyle and Harrison, the series features a cast including Lovie Simone, Patton Oswalt and Hamish Linklater, with the latter playing Lincoln.
Read more:
- Tobias Menzies had more creative licence with Manhunt role than The Crown
- Jamie Dornan cast as twins in Netflix crime drama The Undertow
Speaking with RadioTimes.com exclusively, Menzies previously revealed what it was about the true story behind the drama that 'haunted' him.
He said: "I think the thing that's really stayed with me in a slightly haunting way is that the death of Lincoln was so close to the end of the Civil War, and that it threw the result of that war into question.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
"And I had never really understood that, the sort of proximity of those things, and that through that manhunt, through those 12 days that it took them to find Booth and his Confederates, that Stanton was having to try to hold together this country that might well have fallen back into civil war.
"The kind of fragility and precariousness of that… I guess it's easy to draw some parallels to now, it feels like a rich story to be telling, to be looking at, that democracy is a fragile thing and needs looking after.
"And so, in that regard, it feels like a relevant and resonant story to be shown and to be sharing."
Manhunt continues on Apple TV+ on Friday 22nd March 2024 with episodes being released weekly. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.