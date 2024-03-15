The synopsis reads: "A split-second decision and a terrible accident drives Nicola to protect her children, and over the course of one week, Lee and Nicola are forced together, struggling to maintain a web of secrets and lies.

"Though they can’t ignore their feelings for each other, they both know they’re living on borrowed time."

The series is an English-language remake of a Norwegian crime drama titled Twin, and appears to have stayed relatively loyal to the earlier show's premise.

In that series, Adam is accidentally killed in a chain of events involving his wife and brother, which result in his identical twin posing as him in an attempt to cover up the death.

Presumably, that is the "terrible accident" alluded to in the Netflix synopsis. The question is: can Lee really avoid detection from even their young children?

The Undertow cast also includes Iain De Caestecker – who recently played Arthur in ITVX's The Winter King – as well as Vigil and The Marvels star Gary Lewis.

Filming will commence later this year in the Scottish Highlands, with director Jeremy Lovering (Slow Horses) signed on to shoot scripts from Sarah Dollard (Bridgerton), Kam Odedra (Gangs of London), Hanna Jameson and Scout Cripps.

The original Twin series ran for one season on Norway's NRK, with Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju in the dual role set to be taken on by Dornan.

