Interestingly, the characters have been aged up for the film version, with Blake Lively taking on the lead role of Lily – who is presented as a 23-year-old in the novel.

"As an author, we make mistakes,” Hoover said of the change during a recent interview with Today. "There’s no 28-year-old neurosurgeons, you know? You go to school for 15 years. And so to make corrections to what I messed up in the book, we aged the characters up somewhat."

So who else is joining Lively in the It Ends With Us cast? Read on for everything you need to know.

It Ends with Us cast: Full list of actors

The full cast list for It Ends With Us can be found below:

Blake Lively as Lily Bloom

Isabela Ferrer as young Lily

Justin Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid

Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan

Alex Neustaedter as young Atlas

Jenny Slate as Allysa

Hasan Minhaj as Marshall

Amy Morton as Jenny

Kevin McKidd as Andrew Bloom

Blake Lively plays Lily Bloom

Blake Lively as Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us Sony

Who is Lily Bloom? A college graduate who has recently moved to Boston hoping to open her own flower shop soon after the death of her abusive father.

What else has Blake Lively been in? Perhaps best known as Serena van der Woodson in Gossip Girl, Lively has also starred in the films Green Lantern, The Age of Adaline, The Shallows, A Simple Favor and The Rhythm Section, while she recently had a cameo as Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Justin Baldoni plays Ryle Kincaid

Justin Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid in It Ends With Us. Sony

Who is Ryle Kincaid? A charming neurosurgeon who forms an intense connection with Lily after a chance encounter – although sides of him soon remind her of her father.

What else has Justin Baldoni been in? Baldoni is also the director of the film, his third movie behind the camera after Five Feet Apart and Clouds. On camera, he's best known for his role as Rafael Solano in Jane the Virgin, while other credits include a small role in The House Bunny and recurring roles in Everwood and Single Ladies.

Brandon Sklenar plays Atlas Corrigan

Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan in It Ends With Us Sony

Who is Atlas Corrigan? Lily's first love who suddenly re-enters her life just as her relationship with Ryle is falling apart.

What else has Brandon Sklenar been in? Sklenar has previously appeared in films including Mapplethorpe, Vice, Midway and Karen, while he has a key role alongside legendary movie stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the Yellowstone spin-off 1923.

Jenny Slate plays Allysa

Jenny Slate as Allysa amd Blake Lively as Lily in It Ends with Us. Sony

Who is Allysa? Allysa is is Ryle's younger sister who becomes a close friend of Lily and also works with her at the flower shop.

What else has Jenny Slate been in? A former Saturday Night Live cast member, Slate is a prolific voice actor – with roles including Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (which she also co-wrote), Bob's Burgers, Big Mouth, Muppet Babies, The Lego Batman Movie, Zootopia and many others.

In live action, she's appeared in films such as Obvious Child, Gifted and Everything Everywhere All at Once as well as TV shows including House of Lies, Parks and Recreation and the upcoming Dying for Sex.

Hasan Minhaj plays Marshall

Who is Marshall? Allysa's wealthy husband, who has been friends with Ryle since high school.

What else has Hasan Minhaj been in? Minhaj is a popular comedian who is known for his appearances on The Daily Show and his own Netflix series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. He appeared in the second season of The Morning Show and previous film credits include Rough Night, No Hard Feelings and Babes.

Amy Morton plays Jenny Bloom

Who is Jenny? Lily's mother who suffered abuse at the hands of her husband Andrew.

What else has Amy Morton been in? On stage, Morton is a two time Tony nominee for Best Actress, while her most prominent screen roles is as Sergeant Trudy Platt on Chicago PD and several of its spin-offs.

Kevin McKidd plays Andrew Bloom

Who is Andrew? Lily's abusive father, who appears in flashbacks.

What else has Kevin McKidd been in? McKidd is best known for his current recurring role in Grey's Anatomy, where he has played the role of doctor Owen Hunt for the past 14 seasons and also featured as a director.

Aside from that, McKidd starred as Tommy Mackenzie in Trainspotting, and has also had roles in Rome, Anna Karenina, Journeyman and Six Four. He has also voiced characters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare video games.

It Ends With Us is released in UK cinemas on Friday 9th August.

