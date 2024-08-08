Who is Brandon Sklenar? Meet It Ends with Us star
Skenlar plays the leading man in the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel It Ends with Us.
It Ends with Us, the highly anticipated movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2016 romance novel, is almost upon us, with the film set to land in cinemas tomorrow (Friday 9th August).
The film stars Blake Lively as Lily, a florist overcoming a traumatic childhood who starts a relationship with a neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni), but then begins to worry that their relationship has echoes of the worst part of her parents’ marriage.
Cue the arrival of her childhood sweetheart Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar) into her life, and things soon get complicated.
Wondering who the film's leading man, Brandon Sklenar, is? Read on for everything you need to know about Lively's co-star and on-screen love interest.
Who is Brandon Sklenar?
Brandon Sklenar is an American actor who’s best known for starring as Spencer Dutton in 1923 on Paramount Plus, and appearing in It Ends with Us opposite Blake Lively.
How old is Brandon Sklenar?
The actor was born on 26th June 1990. He is 34 years old.
What has Brandon Sklenar previously starred in?
You might recognise the actor from Westworld, in which he played Henry, as well as his role as George 'Tex' Gay in 2019 film Midway.
He also appeared in Vice and starred as Spencer Dutton in the TV series 1923.
Other credits include the thrillers The Big Ugly and Emily the Criminal, as well as The CW's Western series Walker: Independence.
What has Brandon Sklenar said about joining It Ends with Us?
Speaking about how he got into the character of Atlas in It Ends with Us, Sklenar told Forbes: "I think the way he looks at the world and his perspective is very similar to mine, and his vibe is very similar to mine. I feel like I didn’t really have to do much, so for this, I kind of went the other way."
He continued: "Instead of, like, muddying the waters, he’s an east coast guy and I’m an east coast guy - just show up and try and be as much as me as I possibly can and kind of forget about the character, in a sense. That’s the best thing I could go with this. I’m just going to show up and be present and be open and listen, you know?"
Speaking about his and Lively’s chemistry on screen, he told CBR: "We just got lucky, because we had good chemistry. I mean, we had never really met. We still haven't really met. I'm in character [laughs]. No, we just had great chemistry. I mean, we honestly didn't talk about anything.
"We just showed up and did it – and it worked! Which doesn't happen very often, and I'm very grateful for that. Yeah, we didn't have any discussions."
Is Brandon Sklenar on Instagram?
Yes, the actor can be found on Instagram under the handle @brandonskenlar.
Is Brandon Sklenar on Twitter?
No, the actor is not currently on Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X.
It Ends with Us is released in UK cinemas on Friday 9th August.
